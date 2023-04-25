Malaika Arora is happy cooking for Arjun Kapoor: 'He doesn’t know how to make chai, why will he cook?'

Malaika Arora has said that she cooks for Arjun Kapoor ‘all the time’, while he does not even know how to make tea. Malaika also said that asking him to cook for her would be silly as he does not know how to cook at all. Malaika and Arjun have been together for a few years now. (Also read: Malaika Arora talks about marrying again, taking relationship with Arjun Kapoor to next level) Malaika Arora says she is happy cooking for Arjun Kapoor and the important thing is that he enjoys what she cooks.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan and are sometimes seen with each other in Mumbai. She made her relationship with Arjun official in 2019, when they began talking about each other in interviews and on social media, and even posed together for the paparazzi.

Asked to recall the first time ever she cooked for Arjun, Malaika told ETimes, “I cook for Arjun all the time. I won’t make the mistake of asking him to cook. If you can’t cook, why would I ask somebody to cook, it’s a little silly. He doesn’t know how to make chai, why will he cook. I’m happy cooking and that’s fine. We both don’t need to cook. He enjoys the food I cook, that’s most important.”

Ever since the pandemic-induced lockdown forced many to explore cooking, Malaika has been sharing pictures and videos of her culinary experiments. Arjun and Malaika were often seen enjoying meals that she prepared. She also featured on the Discovery+ cooking reality show Stars Vs Food.

Talking to Brides Today, Malaika said earlier this month that Arjun is ‘very liberated and extremely caring’. She also labelled him ‘insanely wise for his age’. Adding that she she may get married, Malaika had said, "I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

Malaika was most recently seen in her OTT debut, the reality show Moving In With Malaika, and Guru Randhawa's new music video Tera Ki Khayal.

