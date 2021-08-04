Arjun Kapoor recalls his mother didn't raise him, sister Anshula 'to be bitter or negative': 'There was neutrality'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed that his mother late Mona Shourie Kapoor didn't raise him and his younger sister Anshula Kapoor 'to be bitter or negative'. He added that even though there was a complex situation, 'there was no discomfort' and there was neutrality.

Arjun Kapoor is the son of producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage with Mona. He was married to her when he started his relationship with late actor Sridevi.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Arjun said, "My mother never brought us up to be bitter or negative; there was no commotion in our home. There was decency, there was dignity, there was an ease regarding the people concerned. Even through such a complex situation, there was no discomfort. There was neutrality and, perhaps, a need for detachment. If you allow yourself to get emotional, it will be followed by an avalanche of negativity.”

Last month in an interview for Hindustan Times' Smart Cast, Anshula had spoken about her feelings after her mother's death. "For the first year or two, every time I laughed, every time I felt happy, or any emotion that was not a sad emotion, it was immediately followed by guilt. There is no right or wrong way (to deal with it), and there is nothing wrong in seeking help from the outside," Anshula had said.

Meanwhile, Arjun has launched his new digital show, titled Bak Bak with Baba. His half-sister actor Janhvi Kapoor is the first guest on the show. In the show he spoke about Janhvi's weirdest habit, “She roams around with a suitcase and showers anywhere in the world. I do not know if I am supposed to be saying this, but it is a very weird thing.”

Arjun was last seen in Sardar ka Grandson, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. He also starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar earlier this year. He will be seen in Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is scheduled to release on September 17.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. He also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.