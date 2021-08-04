Karisma Kapoor starts her day in a pink robe and a pizza in her hand, see pic

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday gave a glimpse of her breakfast and the view. Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped a picture in which she posed with a slice of pizza in her hand. Karisma posed against a scenic backdrop of the ocean.

Karisma Kapoor wore a pink satin robe and tied her hair in a bun. Sharing the picture, Karisma said, "Pizza for breakfast kinda morning #wednesdayvibes."

Compliments such as "soo sweet", "beautiful soo nice", "my gorgeous lady", and "sunshine" filled the comments section of the post. They also showered her post with heart, fire and heart-eye emojis.

Karisma regularly shares posts about her personal life on her social media platform. Recently, she gave glimpses of her lunch with sister actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reposting Kareena's Instagram Reels, she captioned, "Always love our lunches #repost What I mean when I say… ‘Lolo and I had a productive weekend’ #Reels #ReelitFeelit #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloisTheBestest Reposted from @kareenakapoorkhan."

On Sisters Day and Friendship Day, Karisma dropped a throwback picture with Kareena and wrote, "Always at it together Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday#happyfriendshipday."

Recently, Karisma shot for a project with Kareena and filmmaker Punit Malhotra. "Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on an Instagram post she shared a few days ago.

In June, Karisma completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry. On Instagram, Karisma had shared a video montage of her popular hits from the 1990s. The video featured a mash-up of Karisma's popular songs from movies such as Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Zubeidaa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Raja Babu and Andaz Apna Apna, among others. In the caption, she had written, "Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90's #thirtyyearsofgratitude #90sjam."

Karisma was last seen on screen in her digital debut series Mentalhood, which released last year.