Arjun Kapoor reveals on Koffee With Karan why he isn't ready to marry Malaika Arora just yet

Arjun Kapoor appeared as the latest guest on Koffee With Karan season 7's episode 6 on Thursday. On the show, Arjun joined his cousin Sonam Kapoor on the couch as they chatted with host Karan Johar about life, work and other people. Also read: Koffee With Karan ep 6 | Arjun Kapoor says Malaika Arora's son and him in childhood had same 'disjointed situation'

On the show, Karan asked Arjun a bunch of questions about his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Arjun was asked about his decision to make his relationship public, who all knew about it and also if they plan to get married soon.

Arjun told Karan that he has no plans to get married anytime soon. He said that right now, he is more focused on his career. "No. And honestly, because it's been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career," he said.

"I'm a very realistic person Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work," he added.

Also on the episode, Arjun mentioned that Malaika had met his grandmother. He even talked about taking enough time to reveal their relationship to their families and loved ones. He said that they wanted to be sensitive towards their immediate families, the family of her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and then the public.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public a couple of years ago. They are often spotted together on dates, events and parties. Rumours about their marriage often surface on social media.

