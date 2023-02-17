Arjun Kapoor reviews Shehzada; calls Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film ‘full paisa vasool family entertainer'

Arjun Kapoor was among the many Bollywood celebrities at the Shehzada screening on Thursday. He shared his review of the film on Instagram and called the movie a ‘full paisa vasool’. Shehzada released in theatres on Friday and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, along with Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Paresh Rawal. Also read: Kartik Aaryan on choosing a mass entertainer after every serious film: 'I'm playing safe'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Arjun tagged the entire team of Shehzada on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Had a blast watching Shehzada. Full paisa vasool (value for money). Songs, comedy, action, emotion, drama. Sab kuch hai to make our audiences clap whistles and smile! Congratulations to this wholesome family entertainer.”

Arjun Kapoor praised Shehzada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also wrote, “The real Shehzaada is Rohit Dhawan! What an entertaining, fun, emotional roller coaster of a ride he has made! So proud to see him rock as a director! @TheAaryanKartik⁩ is extraordinary in the title role! @kritisanon⁩ is gorgeous! ⁦@SirPareshRawal is brilliant!”

Many others including Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Zarine Khan and daughter Farah Khan Ali, Ali Asgar with kids and families of cast members Kriti, Kartik, Ronit and Ankur had attended the special screening of the film on Thursday.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, brother of actor Varun Dhawan and son of filmmaker David Dhawan. In Shehzada, Kartik plays Bantu, a middle-class man who learns that he is actually the son of a millionaire industrialist (Ronit Roy). The film was earlier scheduled to release on February 10 but was postponed by a week due to the unstoppable Pathaan in theatres. The Shah Rukh Khan film was running houseful in theatres across the country at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Kriti and Kartik's performance in Shehzada, Rohit Dhawan told PTI, “These two have given all that a director can ask for from his actors. Kartik has given his blood, sweat, literally everything, which you will eventually see. It's not an easy film for an actor to do.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON