Arjun Kapoor clicked by the paparazzi on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor says he advises paparazzi not to 'come shouting inside homes at 12 at night': 'Naam humara kharab hoga'

  • Actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken about his relationship with the paparazzi and how they often understand and respect his requests.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor has long shared a good relationship with the paparazzi, often greeting them and even letting them know when they do not behave appropriately.

In a new interview, Arjun has said that he understands that the photographers are also trying to earn a livelihood. He poses for them whenever he can and also lets them know when they aren't been respectful of others' boundaries.

"I appreciate that what they are doing is trying to make a livelihood for themselves. Whenever I can, I pose for them. It helps them sell the pictures and make their day. They have learnt over the course of time to maintain boundaries, and they are also respectful. And now, we have that equation. Today, when I tell them, yaar aaj mat lo (don't take pictures today), and if they take a photo and tomorrow we feel it is from a film ka look, we can say don't. Aisa nahi hai ki (It's not like) they don't understand it. Once or twice when they don't realise they have crossed the line, I feel like as an elder brother or a friend I can tell them arre yaar you can't do that. You can't at 12 at night, enter someone's house, shouting. Other people will complain, naam humara kharab hoga (It will spoil our name). That's the only time I react. They are otherwise quite chill," he said in an interview to Zoom.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari looks pretty in pink saree as she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. See pics

Arjun is dating Malaika Arora and made their relationship public a few years ago. Arjun had said that it was because they realised the media will be respectful towards them. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he had said in an interview with Filmfare.

paparazzi arjun kapoor

