Shweta Tiwari looks pretty in pink saree as she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. See pics

Actor Shweta Tiwari, currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has shared pictures of herself wearing a saree. Her post comes days after actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was also seen in a saree.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shweta dropped the photos in which she donned a floral white saree with a shimmery border and paired it with a pink sleeveless blouse. She kept her hair loose, wore minimal makeup and added earrings to complete her look.

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love taking to the comments section. One fan wrote, "So pretty gorgeous." Another said, "U look so cute Every time." "U r the sweetest one in the world," said a third.

Last week, Divyanka wore a red ruffled saree with a contrasting blouse at a beach in Cape Town. She had also kept her hair loose and wore subtle makeup. She was seen dancing to the song Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Shweta and Divyanka, along with Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raj Jain, are participating in the adventure-based reality show. The show will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

The contestants have been sharing pictures and videos from the South African capital. Recently, Shweta and Abhinav teamed up for a fun video in which she was seen sporting a green tracksuit, a white top and sneakers. She moved around the sets and the video gave a glimpse of the makeup station at the site. She had captioned it, "Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)."

Fan saw Shweta on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008. Shweta has also appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

