Rahul Vaidya is not impressed by his fan art.
tv

Rahul Vaidya roasts his fan art: 'Looks more like a monkey'

  • Singer Rahul Vaidya was not impressed by his fan's art for him. Sharing the artwork on his Instagram Stories, he said that it looked more like a monkey than him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:27 AM IST

Singer Rahul Vaidya is confident about his good looks and no bad fan art can make him doubt it. On Thursday, he took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a fan art that was dedicated to him.

The pencil sketch appeared to have been inspired by Rahul's look from his stint on the reality show, Bigg Boss season 14. With his mouth open and teeth on full display, Rahul is seen wearing a mic and an open-button jacket, in the artwork.

However, Rahul was not at all impressed by the drawing. "Ye main kamm bandar zyaada lag raha hai but thanks (This looks more like a monkey than me but thanks)," he wrote on his Instagram Stories with the photo.

Rahul's Instagram post.
Rahul may not have loved the art but the artist's original post did receive a few more positive reactions. "Bhoi. Good or bad.. does not matter.. your dedication," wrote one person. "Congratulations and thanku for making him feel good or smile," wrote another.

Rahul is currently in Cape Town where he is shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He is joined by Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, among others. He has been sharing regular pictures and updates from the show's shoot. Sharing a group photo recently, he wrote, "Let’s play Rugby (For shooting only)." The show is being directed by Rohit Shetty who has returned to host it again.

Also read: The Me You Can't See review: Prince Harry bares his soul to Oprah in profoundly moving Apple show

Rahul was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss season 14 and lost the trophy to Rubina Dilaik. On the show, Rahul emerged as a fan favourite and also proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The two are expected to tie the knot soon.

rahul vaidya khatron ke khiladi bigg boss 14 + 1 more

