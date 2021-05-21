Arjun Kapoor says he can't be 'okay' with dad Boney leaving his mom for Sridevi, but can 'understand' it

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that while he understands why his father Boney Kapoor fell in love with Sridevi, he can't say what happened to his family at that time was 'okay'. Boney was married to Mona Shourie, Arjun's mother, when he began a relationship with Sridevi.

Arjun, in an interview, credited his 'mother's upbringing' for the way in which he handled the complicated situation following Sridevi's death in 2018. Arjun decided to stand by his father's side in the moment of grief, thereby rebuilding his relationship with him, and forming a new one with his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi.

He told Film Companion, "My mother's upbringing came in my head. She would've told me to be by my father's side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love."

He continued, "It's about compatibility, there is friendship, there is saturation. There is unfortunate frustration, people go through different phases in life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood. I don't agree... I can't say I'm okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can't say 'theek hai, hota hai (It's fine, these things happen)', because I will always wonder. But when I rationalise it as an older person who's dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand."

He said that he can imagine his parents having gone through certain things that led to the situation transpiring as it did. "You try and be a good son, because that's what my mother would want."

Arjun was most recently seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. He also appeared in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video.