Arjun Kapoor says he can't fulfill his grandmother's wish: 'Relying on all married Kapoor khandan ke chirag'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up on her grandmother's wish revealing that he can't fulfill that particular wish. He also added that his family was counting on the married children of the Kapoor family to fulfill the wish.

His comment comes ahead of the release of his film Sardar Ka Grandson where he essays the role of a devoted grandson who embarks on a complicated and comic journey to fulfill the last wish of his ailing grandmother, played by Neena Gupta.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Arjun said, "It's very difficult to fulfill my grandmother's wish because she wants grandkids and I can't be the one who can give her that, now we are relying purely on all the married Kapoor khandan ke chirag (Kapoor family's children) to fulfill that wish very quickly."

The actor also shared his last conversation with his mother Mona Kapoor who died of cancer nine years ago. "Before my mum passed I had a very honest chat with her and she had this wish that Anshula and I make it as individual as a human being, not about the success or failure of the work that we do, just as people. And I have always told her (mom) that this is something that I always make sure that Anshula represents the value system my mother has put in and even me to whatever degree. The conversation was to make sure that we become independent, self-sufficient well brought up kids, and represent her value and I think that's an ongoing process that will never end," he also said.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee question love in the first promo, watch

His latest film is scheduled to release on May 18 on Netflix. It will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan and Kanwaljit Singh. It has been directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair, scripted by Anuja Chauhan and has been produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.