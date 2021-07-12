Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor says he wanted to do Kapoor & Sons, still teases Shakun Batra: ‘Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but…’
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor says he wanted to do Kapoor & Sons, still teases Shakun Batra: ‘Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but…’

Arjun Kapoor said that he was keen on doing Kapoor & Sons, and called up director Shakun Batra when he heard that the film was facing casting trouble. However, he was not cast in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor was interested in doing Kapoor & Sons, and even called up director Shakun Batra.

Arjun Kapoor said that he was keen on doing Kapoor & Sons, and even called up director Shakun Batra but it did not work out. He wanted to play the role of the closeted gay novelist, which was eventually done by Fawad Khan.

Incidentally, Fawad Khan was not the first choice for Kapoor & Sons. The role was turned down by as many as six actors before him and at one point, producer Karan Johar even considered shelving the film.

During a Clubhouse session moderated by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he was interested in Kapoor & Sons, and even made a call to director Shakun Batra when he was facing casting trouble.

“Not a lot of people know this but I can confess this now here. I had called up Shakun Batra when Kapoor & Sons was stuck for a while and I had said I would want to do Kapoor & Sons. At that point of time, obviously, Shakun didn’t see the casting hitting the spot,” Arjun said, adding, “I wanted to play Fawad’s role. I knew they were getting stuck with that.”

Arjun said that he keeps teasing Shakun about not casting him but using his name in the film. “I was never offered the film, I had just heard that the film was being cast but it was not proving to be an easy exercise. And I know Shakun personally, so I called him up and said, ‘I would love to read and I feel I can play that role also. I have no qualms about playing either/or, wherever you see me fit, but I would like to work with you.’ I keep making fun of him, ‘Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but Arjun Kapoor ka naam le liya (You didn’t take Arjun Kapoor in your film but you took Arjun Kapoor’s name).’ Because Sidharth Malhotra ended up being called Arjun Kapoor in the film,” he said.

Also see: Mahira Khan answers if she is ‘secretly married’, asks Siri to call her ‘secret husband’. Watch

Kapoor & Sons, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan, is about two estranged brothers who return to their dysfunctional family in Coonoor after their grandfather has a heart attack. The film was a critical and commercial success.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun kapoor shakun batra

Related Stories

bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says cousin Arjun Kapoor doesn't get credit for 'what he has been through': 'He lost a parent'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:44 PM IST
bollywood

Malaika Arora poses with Arjun Kapoor in unseen photo from romantic staycation to celebrate ‘special day’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 09:47 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP