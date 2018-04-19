Fawad Khan’s majestic transformation since these photos will surprise you

Just when we thought we are in for a slow Thursday, we landed on this gold mine. Stars and their looks change with every new film, series, album but perhaps none does it as drastically as our favourite star from across the border, Fawad Khan.

On what was supposed to be a casual, routine stroll through his Facebook profile, we decided to scroll right to the very bottom of his profile pictures folder. What we found there was a treasure. In his pictures, from as early as 2009, the Pakistani actor looks nothing like his current self. His slick, side-swept hair was once a shaggy mane and his spectacular facial hair was one a failed attempt at a French beard. Now a fan of crisp suits, he once wore without sleeves sweaters over shirts.

Other pictures include a young, bespectacled Fawad with his band mates, and a kohl-eyed Fawad at a fashion show. Check out a few pictures:

Also, here are his latest pictures for you to compare and contrast (and because that’s what you clicked on this story for anyway).

A post shared by It's All About Fashion & Style (@allaboutpeople123) on Apr 18, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

A post shared by Kashif Qadri (@kashifqadri) on Apr 17, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT

A post shared by FAWAD KHAN AFZAL..... (@fawadkhan8652) on Apr 17, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

Khan made his movie debut in Khuda Kay Liye (2007). He gained popularity through soap operas like Dastaan (2010), Humsafar (2011) and Zindagi Gulzaar Hai. He made his Bollywood debut in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic comedy Khoobsurat (2014) opposite Sonam Kapoor. He has since worked in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). He received great critical acclaim for his portrayal of a closeted homosexual man in Kapoor & Sons.

Fawad has not been able to work in India since the two countries’ relations soured in October 2016 after the Uri attacks.

He is now working on Maula Jatt 2 and Albela Rahi.

