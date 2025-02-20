Menu Explore
Arjun Kapoor says his ideal relationship would have ‘comfort and ease’, months after breakup with Malaika Arora

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Feb 20, 2025 10:43 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor opened up about what qualities he would want in an ‘ideal relationship’. The actor confirmed he was single last year.

Actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which opens in theatres this Friday. The actor talked about his idea of an ‘ideal relationship’ in an interview with News18. Arjun has been in the limelight for his relationship with Malaika Arora, although the actor confirmed last year that he is single. (Also read: Watch Arjun Kapoor's reaction as someone screams Malaika Arora's name during Mere Husband Ki Biwi promotions)

Actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about the importance of sharing one's life and building trust with a person one loves.(instagram)
Actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about the importance of sharing one's life and building trust with a person one loves.(instagram)

What Arjun said

During the interaction, Arjun said, "Jo de uska bhi bhala, jo na de uska bhi bhala (Good luck to whoever is here or even if they are not here). What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with and that’s very important. Even if you’re in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it."

‘Love doesn’t mean staying together with the person all the time’

He went on to add, “There has to be comfort and ease. You should’ve to look forward to going back and spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn’t mean staying together with the person all the time. You should be wanting to genuinely building your life with them. It’s necessary for two people to understand each other’s professions too.”

This statement comes months after the actor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018 and often shared romantic pictures from their vacations. During the promotions of Singham Again in 2024, while Arjun was addressing a crowd, they repeatedly chanted Malaika’s name. Smiling, Arjun responded, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo." (No, I'm single now. Relax.)

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is set to release in cinemas on February 21.

