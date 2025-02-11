Watch Arjun Kapoor's reaction as someone screams Malaika Arora's name during Mere Husband Ki Biwi promotions

Actor Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his next film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. At a recent event, he was seen along with co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh as they interacted with fans. There, a person screamed Malaika's name infront of Arjun and the rest of the cast, leaving him speechless. Malaika Arora is Arjun's ex-girlfriend. The two dated for a few years and broke up last year. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares his marriage plans months after breakup with Malaika Arora: ‘I will have no hesitation when…’) Arjun Kapoor did not look pleased when Malaika's name was taken during the promotions.

What happened at the event

In the video that has emerged on Instagram, Arjun was seen on stage at what seems like a fan interaction event, where co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh were answering questions. A fan asked Bhumi about why she loves this movie, and before she could answer, a person screamed ‘Malaika’ loudly.

This caught the attention of everyone, including Arjun. The actor looked straight at the crowd, shook his head with an all-knowing expression. He did not say anything. Rakul and Bhumi also looked at him at the spur of the moment but did not add any comment.

Arjun confirms breakup

A similar incident occurred during the Diwali party hosted by politician Raj Thackeray last year. When a person from the crowd screamed Malaika Arora's name repeatedly, Arjun said, “Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax).”

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo had never opened up much about their relationship but often posted romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. After the death of Malaika's father Anil Mehta last month, Arjun had visited her.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor in supporting roles. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is set to release in cinemas on February 21, 2025.