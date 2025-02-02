Arjun Kapoor shares his marriage plans months after breakup with Malaika Arora: ‘I will have no hesitation when…’

After receiving appreciation for his role in Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. During the trailer launch event of the film, the actor spoke about his marriage plans. Arjun Kapoor talks about his marriage plans.(instagram)

Arjun on his marriage plans

When asked when does he plan to marry, Arjun replied, "Jab hongi tab aap sabko bata dunga. Aaj toh film ko discuss karne ka aur celebrate karne ka mauka hai. So let’s talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life. When the time is right, mujhe koi jhijak nahi hogi. Aap sab jaante ho how I am as a person. So right now, let’s celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi, fir meri biwi ka jab waqt aayega tab uske baare mein baat kar lenge." (When it happens, I will let everyone know. Today is an opportunity to discuss and celebrate the film, so let’s talk about that. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter about my personal life. When the time is right, I will have no hesitation. You all know how I am as a person. So for now, let’s celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. When the time comes for my wife, we’ll talk about that then.)

Arjun-Malaika's breakup

This comes months after the actor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018 and often shared romantic pictures from their vacations. During the promotions of Singham Again in 2024, while Arjun was addressing a crowd, they repeatedly chanted Malaika’s name. Smiling, Arjun responded, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo." (No, I'm single now. Relax.)

Later, Malaika reacted to Arjun's "I am single" remark and told Etimes, "I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to elaborate on. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons. I think it is time for all of us to move on from whatever transpired in the year that went by. I am ready for the new year and a fresh start in my life."

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a romantic comedy starring Arjun, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, along with Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others in supporting roles. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is set to release in cinemas on February 21, 2025.