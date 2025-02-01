Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer: Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh fight for Arjun Kapoor in ‘love circle’

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The makers of the film have dropped the trailer, giving us a glimpse of how Arjun navigates through the ‘love circle.’ Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh's still from Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer

The trailer shows Arjun Kapoor realizing that his ex-wife, Bhumi Pednekar, is suffering from retrograde amnesia and has lost 5-6 years of her life. As Bhumi recovers, Arjun falls for Rakul Preet and lands himself between his ‘ex-pyaar’ and ‘current dildaar.’ Rakul and Bhumi are later seen fighting for Arjun's love, making every possible effort to win him over. The trailer also introduces Harsh Gujral as Arjun's friend, who helps him navigate this ‘love circle.’

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Get ready for the biggest siyappa this season, kyunki yeh love triangle nahi, full circle hai! 🔄 #MereHusbandKiBiwi Trailer Out Now! #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas on 21st February, 2025."

YouTube users reacted to the trailer. One comment read, "Feels like De De Pyaar De, but honestly, the trailer didn't make me laugh once. Big rom-com fan though, hoping the movie's good." Another commented, "Such a unique style to kick off a trailer! The way they mixed the actors' real lives with the actual trailer is genius. Good strategy!" A third wrote, "Fantastic trailer. Hope this film hits for Arjun."

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for comedy films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet, the film also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on February 21, 2025.