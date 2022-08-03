Arjun Kapoor says Naseeruddin Shah hugged him on Kuttey set, praised his work: 'There is no greater compliment'

Arjun Kapoor recently recalled how Naseeruddin Shah gave him a hug after loving his work in their upcoming film, and described it as the 'greatest compliment.' Arjun and Naseeruddin, who previously worked together in the 2014 film Finding Fanny, are reuniting on the screen in Kuttey. Also Read| Arjun Kapoor says he doesn't fit 'Indian standards of a man'

Arjun said that Naseeruddin Shah loved the film and praised his work in it. The actor recalled that Kumud Mishra, who also stars in the film, paid him a compliment as well.

Arjun told PTI, “Naseer bhai (Naseeruddin Shah) hugged me on the sets of Kuttey and said he saw the film and loved it. There is no greater compliment for an actor to be praised by Naseeruddin Shah. And Kumud sir said he felt I didn't miss the dialect. I hold all that in my highest regard."

Arjun, whose latest film Ek Villain Returns collected ₹23.54 crore in the first weekend of its release, said that he feels his hard work and talent are finally being recognised. He said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar was appreciated so much. There is a residual value of regard that there is an actor inside him and ( I hope) that will be tapped into by the directors. I think there is a positive momentum now. Hopefully, Ek Villain Returns takes a step forward and Lady Killer and Kuttey’ (too) become strong Also, with a film like Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar you might not feel in one go but when I talk to people today, I feel there is a value to it. So, I know it is stayed with people. It is heartening to know that hard work is paying off."

Kuttey, produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, marks the directorial debut of the filmmaker's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and is written by the father-son duo. Described by the makers as a caper-thriller, the film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. It is scheduled for a release in theatres on November 4. Arjun will also be seen in Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

(Inputs from PTI)

