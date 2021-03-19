Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor says Parineeti Chopra is 'a slightly better version' of the person he met in 2011
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor says Parineeti Chopra is 'a slightly better version' of the person he met in 2011

Actor Arjun Kapoor has reflected on reuniting with his old co-star Parineeti Chopra, on the much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade.

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that Parineeti Chopra, his Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star, is 'a better version' of the person he first met back in 2011, when they were selected to star in their debut film, Ishaqzaade.

In an interview, Arjun said that Parineeti has retained some of the qualities that she had even then, but has evolved. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actors play an on-the-run duo.

He told SpotboyE, "Nothing has changed because that's how we are when we interact with each other. Whatever changes people see in her or people feel is something where they can see her evolution. I just see the same Parineeti I saw in 2011 in Yash Raj when we met for the first time and we were told we will be working together. For me, she is that person and will always remain that person. Obviously, a slightly better version because life does teach us. But in her innocence and purity, she is still the same person."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu

Sara is a 'susheel, sanskari, gharelu ladki' as she asks for marriage proposals

Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here

Even Tiger Shroff feels like not attending dance class sometimes, Hrithik reacts

The actors first worked together in Ishaqzaade, and then once again in Namaste England. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, has been lying on the shelves for years. Arjun said that he had no part to play in the film's release plan, and that as an actor, he is merely a small part of the entire enterprise.

Also read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie review: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor reunite in Dibakar Banerjee's two-hour snooze-fest

"I always believe, whatever happens, happens for the best. A film has its own destiny and fate. You as an actor are one aspect or one spoke in the wheel that moves it forward. You cannot control its destiny in its entirety," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ishaqzaade parineeti chopra arjun kapoor sandeep aur pinky faraar

Related Stories

bollywood

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie review: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor reunite in Dibakar Banerjee's two-hour snooze-fest

UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:12 PM IST
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena Kapoor's compound. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:54 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP