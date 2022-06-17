Arjun Kapoor jokes why Varun Dhawan's team didn't record his dance steps: 'Kartik Aaryan mein kho gaye'. Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a video on Friday from an awards show. In the video, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were seen dancing to The Punjaabban Song from their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. The actors later invited Kartik Aaryan onstage to perform their hook step. In his Instagram Stories, Arjun complained about how Varun's team did not record him doing the step. Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo song Nain Ta Heere shows Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's school-time romance; fans laud Guru Randhawa. Watch

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “Varun Dhawan jab humne kiya toh aapki team ne record nahi kiya kyunki aap Kartik Aaryan ke Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein kho gaye (Varun when I did the steps, your team didn't record it because they were busy recording Kartik Aaryan and were lost in his Bhool Bhulaiyaa).”

Arjun Kapoor shares new Story.

Apart from Kiara, Varun, Anil and Kartik, the video also featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Arjun. All of them are seen dancing together.

JugJugg Jeeyo's actors Anil, Kiara and Varun have been busy promoting the film. The trio was recently spotted at the Mumbai metro, where they interacted with their fans. In the film, Kiara plays Varun's wife, while Anil plays Varun's father. Actor Neetu Kapoor also features in the film; she plays Anil's wife. The story revolves around both Varun and Anil's characters trying to divorce their wives.

Earlier, The Punjaabban Song from the film made headlines, after Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq said that the song was a version of his number titled, Nach Punjaban, and was stolen without acquiring legal rights of the original. He said he would take the film's producer Karan Johar to court for the same. Dharma Productions' later released a statement refuting his claims.

Arjun recently finished the shooting of his film The Ladykiller, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. He will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film will also star actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It will release on July 29, 2022. He also has Kuttey in the pipeline. Kuttey will star Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu.

