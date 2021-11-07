Arjun Kapoor shares candid pic with Malaika Arora from Diwali bash, reveals how she makes him happy

Malaika Arora recently joined boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at his uncle Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash. The party had the entire Kapoor family in attendance. Arjun has now shared a picture with Malaika from the bash along with a romantic caption.

Sharing a picture clicked by a paparazzo, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy... @malaikaaroraofficial. Thank you @ak_paps for this picture. ” It shows Arjun laughing as he stands beside Malaika who has her back to the camera.

Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor, who is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, reacted to the post with a heart emoji. Tahira Kashyap also dropped a heart emoji while Esha Gupta shared a heart-eyes emoji.

Malaika had decked up in a pink and green Manish Malhotra saree, paired with a traditional necklace and bangles. Arjun was in black kurta pyjama.

Earlier, a video of Arjun walking hand-in-hand with Malaika after the bash had surfaced online.

Anil's Diwali bash had all from Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to their father Boney Kapoor among the guests. Arjun's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor had also attended the party.

Malaika had recently met Milind Soman on the sets of MTV's Supermodel of the Year 2 season 2. Milind had asked Malaika about the one person who knows her in and out. She took Arjun's name and said, “He knows me, he gets me, understands me, he annoys me,” as per a report on IndianExpress.com.

Milind also asked her about the last message she had received from Arjun, to which she replied that Arjun's last message read, “I love you too.”

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years now. After keeping the relationship under wraps for a while, the two now regularly attend parties together and express their feelings for each other on social media.