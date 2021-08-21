Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shares Malaika Arora's pic from their Saturday together, dedicates romantic song to her

Arjun Kapoor enjoyed Saturday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. He shared her picture as they had a meal together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora.

Actor Arjun Kapoor gave his fans a glimpse of how he is spending his Saturday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a candid monochrome picture of his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

In the picture, Malaika Arora looked away from the camera as she sat opposite Arjun Kapoor at a table for their meal. She opted to dress casual and wore a black tank top. Her hair was tied in a ponytail.

As the couple sat outdoors, Malaika seemed lost in her thoughts with her phone in her hand. Arjun, who was behind the camera, didn't caption the picture but wrote 'Saturday' and tagged Malaika.

Arjun shared a candid picture of Malaika Arora.
He gave a peek of the outdoor seating.
Malaika also gave a glimpse of their venue.
RELATED STORIES

In his next Instagram Story, he gave a peek of the outdoor seating, beside a pool. Several colourful cushions rested on a couch in the seating area. He didn't caption the photo but added Avocuddle's Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone as the background music.

Malaika shared his Instagram Story featuring her with a red heart sticker. She also gave a glimpse of the place they are at. She also shared a black and white shirtless picture of Arjun, sitting outdoors and busy with his phone.

Malaika shared this picture of Arjun.

Arjun and Malaika often share glimpses of their weekend meals together. Earlier this month, Arjun had shared a picture of Malaika with her food and wrote, "The pasta and the maker. @malaikaaroraofficial." She, too, had shared several photos of the spread and captioned it, "Can't go to Italy. Bring Italy home." In another caption, she wrote, "Tuscany." Sharing a picture of Arjun, she wrote, "My Sunday view."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for several years now. During an interview with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Arjun had spoken about Malaika, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor: Mediocre content kept getting made because it was easy to get away with it

On his birthday in June, Malaika shared their picture together and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine… @arjunkapoor.”

Meanwhile, Arjun last featured in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, also starring Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. He was also seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar costarring Parineeti Chopra, earlier this year.




