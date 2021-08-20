Arjun Kapoor: Mediocre content kept getting made because it was easy to get away with it

In his almost decade long acting career, Arjun Kapoor feels that the Hindi film industry has been ever changing. And he points out that now people can’t just get away with making just about anything.

“The audience has never accepted mediocre content. It’s just that it kept getting made because it was easy to get away with it… films would still do enough business to recover their money,” he continues, “But as filmmaking has become more expensive in the last decade or so, and especially in the last five years, today you’re competing with the world audience. Mediocrity obviously won’t be available in theatres because it’s very expensive to get a film to cinemas.”

Kapoor, 36, who made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, also believes that there’s a rejiging that has been happening for a while especially with the OTT platforms coming in, and pushing everyone. However, he adds that its effects won’t reflect instantly.

“We need to allow a couple of years to rejig this thought process. We’re growing up with Hollywood and OTT and we’ve to give it a few more years to rejig completely. We’re growing up with new wave of writers and directors coming in. But you won’t get to see it by the end of this year, it’ll take four to give years,” opines Kapoor.

Noting how around the year 2025 we might finally see constructive changes in the film industry, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor adds, “That might be time when we see a theatrical film, which will be still mass oriented but a very good film. I feel they’ll become entertaining for people who’re not typical mass audiences. Cinema will become more exciting. I also feel there’ll be a slight demarcation coming in about which projects will make it to theatres and which will head the digital way.”

With the change in the industry in the last decade, Kapoor’s career has also evolved, and he’s very proud of each of his choices — hits and the misses.

“When you’re talking about your career, you’re always bound by hits and flops. That’s a tad bit unfortunate because the experience of working in film counts for something for an actor. Growing up along the way, telling stories — those are moments that remain. I’m looking to be in the industry for another 50 years. I’d like to do much more than just act; that’ll happen in due course. I’m grateful about what I’ve had and excited about the next 10 years,” he concludes.