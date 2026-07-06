Arjun Kapoor shares unseen family moments from sister Anshula Kapoor's mehendi and chooda ceremony, pens emotional note

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6. Ahead of the wedding, the couple have been celebrating their pre-wedding festivities with close friends and family. After Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor surprised Anshula with an intimate mehendi ceremony, Arjun has now shared a series of unseen pictures from the celebrations, including her mehendi and chooda ceremony, along with a heartfelt note.

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shares unseen photos from sister Anshula Kapoor's mehendi, chooda ceremony.

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On Sunday, Arjun took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures from Anshula's wedding festivities. One of the photos captured an emotional Anshula tightly hugging her brother, while another featured the entire Kapoor family posing together as the bride-to-be proudly flaunted her kaleere. Another candid picture showed Anshula playfully teasing her groom-to-be, Rohan Thakkar, by holding her mehendi-covered hands in front of his face.

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{{^usCountry}} The album also featured Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and other family members posing with the soon-to-be-married couple. In another light-hearted moment, Arjun was seen pretending to cry as Khushi helped Anshula wear her kaleere over her chooda. Actor Varun Dhawan was also among the guests who attended the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The album also featured Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and other family members posing with the soon-to-be-married couple. In another light-hearted moment, Arjun was seen pretending to cry as Khushi helped Anshula wear her kaleere over her chooda. Actor Varun Dhawan was also among the guests who attended the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside the pictures, Arjun penned an emotional note that read, "A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness…and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts."

Fans were quick to react to the heartwarming family moments. One user wrote, "Pure happiness in one frame! So beautiful… Congratulations to the family." Another commented, "This is so wholesome." A third wrote, "Wonderful bond, and an amazing brother. May it continue for a long time. Congratulations to the entire family. Waheguru Ji ki kirpa." Another comment read, "True gentleman bro."

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Anshula expressed her gratitude to Khushi and Janhvi for organising the mehendi ceremony and called it a memory she would cherish for a lifetime. The ceremony also featured a surprise entry by Rohan Thakkar, who arrived to the beats of the dhol, dancing to Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, leaving Anshula beaming with joy.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's love story

The couple first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. Later, in October last year, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their pre-wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki at Anshula's home on June 21. Anshula and screenwriter-script supervisor Rohan Thakkar are set to get married on July 6, a date that Boney Kapoor had earlier confirmed.