Arjun Kapoor shares videos of Malaika Arora cycling in Maldives, says 'it's not her expertise'

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in the Maldives. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their vacations on social media. On Saturday, Arjun shared videos of Malaika riding a bicycle on Instagram, with a special message.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting a series of videos on Instagram Stories of Malaika riding a bike wearing swimwear. He captioned one of the videos, “Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?" In another video, he wrote, “When she has no clue you filming her."

Arjun Kapoor posts a video of Malaika riding a bicycle and captioned it, “Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?" (Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor posts a video of Malaika Arora riding a bicycle. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video, Malaika can be seen wearing a dress as she rides a bike, she can be heard screaming while putting the breaks on. Arjun captioned the video, “As always full of poise and grace. I rest my case @MalaikaAroraOfficial”

Arjun posted another video of Malaika and captioned it, “As always full of poise and grace. I rest my case.” (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. The couple was spotted together at the screenings of Arjun's film India’s Most Wanted. Arjun then told Filmfare in an interview, that he doesn’t want people to believe that they are still hiding. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he had said.

Read More: Arjun Kapoor on confirming relationship with Malaika Arora: ‘I don’t want that story to be conveyed that we are still hiding’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun has also spoken about dating someone older, who also has a child. He told Film Companion, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

He continued, "I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}