Arjun Kapoor shoots cameo in Naagin, says he joked with Tejasswi Prakash about Karan Kundrra

The viewers of the popular TV show Naagin will soon see an unexpected crossover as Arjun Kapoor's character from his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns will appear on the show. Arjun's appearance is part of the promotions for the film. Also read: Ek Villain Returns song Dil: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham shed tears

The crossover has been made possible by Ekta Kapoor, who is producing both the film and the show. Naagin 6 stars Tejasswi Prakash in lead. Arjun recently visited the set of the show and even posted a brief video with Tejasswi on his Instagram from there.

After shooting with the star cast, Arjun was asked how he liked meeting everyone, especially Tejasswi Prakash. The actor responded, “I was excited to come and experience this crossover of Ek Villain and Naagin as both the film and show have romance, thrill, and exciting twists and turns in common. And that's why I asked Ekta to make this happen and in fact, she also wanted me to do something in this regard. I did the same while promoting Half Girlfriend too.” Arjun had appeared on an earlier season of Naagin in 2017 while promoting Half Girlfriend.

Arjun then said that he was familiar with the director having been on the show earlier but the cast has changed. “The director of Naagin is the same however the team has changed. Abhi Teja aa gayi hai life mein (Now Teja has come in our lives)...wahi maine sabse jaa kar pucha ki ye Teja Teja kya hai toh unhone ne bataya ki aap logon ne hi naam rakha hai unka (I asked everyone what is this Teja Teja and they told me it's Tejasswi's nickname).”

Arjun then said he even made a joke at Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's expense. He said, “I cracked a rather poor joke with Tejasswi and said your favourite film must be Karan Arjun. She said do tell people what a good joke you cracked.”

Tejasswi and Karan met during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love while in the Bigg Boss house. They have been together since they came out of the show. Tejasswi was the winner of the show while Karan was the second runner-up.

Arjun has been busy promoting Ek Villain Returns along with co-stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to hit theatres on July 29.

(With inputs from ANI)

