Arjun Kapoor tags all his sisters in cute video of two siblings, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor react

Arjun Kapoor has shared a post revealing the ideal gift he would be giving to his sisters and cousins on the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year. The actor shared a viral video of a little girl jumping on a trampoline and her brother sitting on his knees to help her step down. He shared the video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Next Raakhi this is my gift to you guys.” Also read: Arjun Kapoor gets teased by paparazzi about ‘becoming a mamu’ as he joins Sonam Kapoor at event, see his reaction

Arjun tagged his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor as well as his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor in the post. Janhvi reacted to his post, saying, “This and Tiramisu please.” Anshula shared Arjun's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “You're the best.” Sonam simply shared Arjun's post on her Instagram Stories.

Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor reacted to a fun video on Instagram.

Anshula is the closest person to Arjun after the death of their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi are his half-sisters from his late stepmother Sridevi, second wife of producer Boney Kapoor. They all came together after the untimely death of Sridevi in 2018.

In an interview with Masala.com, Arjun was asked about how his bonding with Janhvi and Khushi. He said, “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.

