Arjun Kapoor talks about 'bad days' in battle against obesity: ‘Fight it every day with smile on my face’

Arjun Kapoor has been vocal about his battle against obesity. Earlier in June, the actor had schooled an Instagram user, who body-shamed him. In a new interview, the actor, who has been promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns with co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, spoke about ‘battling obesity’ for almost 20 years. Arjun said sustaining his weight loss has been a challenge, as he was someone who could put on weight ‘by just breathing around food.’ Read more: Arjun Kapoor reacts to troll who said he can never get in shape, says 'I don't hide behind a picture'

Arjun, who has shared his fitness journey over the years in multiple social media posts, spoke in an interview that it has not been an ‘easy task’. The actor said that people assume that losing weight was the tough part, but, in fact, ‘the tougher part is maintaining that’. He said he woke every morning being ‘aware’ of that challenge.

“My battle is very deep-rooted; I fight it every day with a smile on my face. There are some really bad days also. For anybody out there who needs inspiration, I am happy that I can inspire them, but I am as vulnerable as the next person. I am somebody who can put on weight by just breathing around food, so I have to be very aware of that,” Arjun told Bombay Times.

The actor also spoke about how food was ‘looked at’ in our country, adding that unhealthy food habits led to ‘sugar issues, heart problems and blood pressure’ and other related health problems in India. Arjun wanted people to not neglect their health, or lose weight just for the sake of it, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You have to try to lose weight for the right reasons, it can’t just be for the superficial part, which obviously exists. At the end of the day, when you see that a virus can trap all of us in these circumstances, you realise how important your health is. Obesity leads to sugar issues, heart problems and blood pressure… the way food is looked at in our country, there’s always an excess. You have to realise how to take care of yourself,” the actor said.

Apart from Mohit Suri-directed Ek Villain Returns, scheduled to be released on July 29, Arjun will soon be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Kuttey. Without divulging details about the movie’s plot, Arjun had said it had a tone similar to that of Aasman Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. “All I can say is ‘Baap ne Kaminey banai thi bete ne Kuttey banai hai’ (Father had made Kaminey, and son has made Kuttey),” Arjun told PTI.

