Arjun Rampal calls divorce from wife amid mom's cancer battle the loneliest phase of his life: ‘Was losing everything’

Actor Arjun Rampal recently spoke about the loneliest and most difficult phase of his life, when he was going through a divorce from his first wife, former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia, and was also dealing with his mother's battle with cancer.

'The loneliest I have ever felt'

Arjun Rampal with partner Gabriella, and children Arik, Mahikaa and Myra.

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Speaking to Sohini on Cancelled to Crown on YouTube, Arjun Rampal shared, "I think the loneliest I have ever felt is when I was not connected with myself the way I am today. My marriage was not working out and it's sad because I think love is not constant. Everything in life is not constant. I think that was maybe the darkest phase of my life because at that point in time it was exactly the time my mum had cancer and I was losing her. I was losing everybody who was close to me. I had lost my father three years before that. I was losing friends. I was losing everything that I had worked so hard to get."

'Gabriella came as a very strong anchor'

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun shared that it was during this period that he met model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who became a strong anchor in his life. "I was very lucky because I got somebody like Gabriella into my life who I think was a very strong anchor and was also coming from a space of maybe a lot of darkness as well. So we both were in the storm and we had to, like I said, weather it. But it's good, we got to weather it together and then the blessings came," said Arjun. Arjun Rampal's love life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun shared that it was during this period that he met model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who became a strong anchor in his life. "I was very lucky because I got somebody like Gabriella into my life who I think was a very strong anchor and was also coming from a space of maybe a lot of darkness as well. So we both were in the storm and we had to, like I said, weather it. But it's good, we got to weather it together and then the blessings came," said Arjun. Arjun Rampal's love life {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun Rampal met former supermodel Mehr Jesia during his modelling days. After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in 1998. They have two daughters together — Mahikaa (born in 2002) and Myra (born in 2005). However, their marriage did not last, and after 20 years together, they announced their separation in 2018 and finalised their divorce in November 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun Rampal met former supermodel Mehr Jesia during his modelling days. After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in 1998. They have two daughters together — Mahikaa (born in 2002) and Myra (born in 2005). However, their marriage did not last, and after 20 years together, they announced their separation in 2018 and finalised their divorce in November 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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Arjun met Gabriella through mutual friends in 2018. The couple have two sons, born in 2019 and 2023. They confirmed their engagement during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast in December 2025.

Arjun Rampal's recent work

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. He received praise for his portrayal of the menacing ISI agent Major Iqbal.

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