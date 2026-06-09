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Arjun Rampal calls divorce from wife amid mom's cancer battle the loneliest phase of his life: ‘Was losing everything’

Arjun Rampal discussed the challenges of his divorce from Mehr Jesia and his mother's cancer battle, describing it as the darkest phase of his life. 

Jun 09, 2026 04:24 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Actor Arjun Rampal recently spoke about the loneliest and most difficult phase of his life, when he was going through a divorce from his first wife, former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia, and was also dealing with his mother's battle with cancer.

'The loneliest I have ever felt'

Arjun Rampal with partner Gabriella, and children Arik, Mahikaa and Myra.

Speaking to Sohini on Cancelled to Crown on YouTube, Arjun Rampal shared, "I think the loneliest I have ever felt is when I was not connected with myself the way I am today. My marriage was not working out and it's sad because I think love is not constant. Everything in life is not constant. I think that was maybe the darkest phase of my life because at that point in time it was exactly the time my mum had cancer and I was losing her. I was losing everybody who was close to me. I had lost my father three years before that. I was losing friends. I was losing everything that I had worked so hard to get."

'Gabriella came as a very strong anchor'

Arjun met Gabriella through mutual friends in 2018. The couple have two sons, born in 2019 and 2023. They confirmed their engagement during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast in December 2025.

Arjun Rampal's recent work

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. He received praise for his portrayal of the menacing ISI agent Major Iqbal.

 
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