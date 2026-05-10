Arjun Rampal reveals how Aditya Dhar is celebrating the massive success of Dhurandhar films: ‘He is going to temples…’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, has turned into one of the biggest box office success stories of the year, smashing records across the country. Amid the frenzy, actor Arjun Rampal has now shared how Aditya and the rest of the team have been soaking in and celebrating the film’s massive success. In Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal essayed the role of ISI Major Iqbal, a fictional mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar success In an interview with NDTV, Arjun opened up about how the entire team of Dhurandhar has been celebrating the success of the film franchise.

"I'm still pinching myself; you know what I mean? I think for the whole team, it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude,” Arjun said.

The actor revealed that even amid the celebrations and excitement surrounding the film, the cast and crew are still struggling to process the overwhelming response.

In fact, Arjun revealed that rather than getting swept up in the film’s massive success, many members of the team are making an effort to stay grounded and are celebrating the moment spiritually.

Arjun shared, "Oh yeah. They're all dudes, man. They're all 'Dhurandhars'. Everybody's in shock. There's so much dopamine going on… Vikash, I know, has joined some monastery because he wants to get grounded… Aditya is going to temples because he loves spending time there… The beautiful thing is that everybody from the team just wants to get grounded. It's such a wonderful, beautiful high that we've all received, and now you just want balance. It's very important.”

Arjun also shared that he consciously chose to disconnect after the film’s release. Instead of staying caught up in the industry frenzy, the actor headed back home to Goa to spend some time with his family and reconnect with nature.

In Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal essayed the role of ISI Major Iqbal, a fictional mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In the sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, an Indian spy, is on a warpath against Iqbal, vowing to exact revenge.