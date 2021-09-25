Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal is 'shocked' after girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother is arrested by NCB: 'We are not related'
bollywood

Arjun Rampal is 'shocked' after girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother is arrested by NCB: 'We are not related'

Arjun Rampal has issued a statement about the recent arrest of Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. He was sent to judicial custody earlier in the day. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Arjun Rampal has issued a statement regarding Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades' arrest. 

Arjun Rampal is clearing his name after his partner, Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actor, in a statement to the press, said that although the recent developments involve Agisilaos, who is a relative of Gabriella, he has ‘no other connection or relationship' with him.

Stating that he is ‘shocked and taken’ by the turn of events, he requested the media to not associate his name with the case. 

"Dear Friends, Followers & Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever," his statement read, as reported by a leading daily. 

“As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person”.

“I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with,” he said. 

Arjun added that he has faith in the legal system and urged everyone to let the law take its course. “Kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard,” he concluded the statement. 

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the NCB a seized small quantity of drugs from Agisilaos, which was meant for personal consumption. He has been sent to judicial custody. 

Also read: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend in drugs case

“During the drive, the NCB made three NDPS cases, involving different drugs like charas, LSD, MDMA/ecstasy and arrested four peddlers. Agisilaos’s arrest is in connection with one of the three cases. Small quantity of hashish (charas) has been found from his house in Pernem, north Goa, on Friday. He was produced in a local court that remanded him to 14-days judicial custody,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB Mumbai.

 

Topics
arjun rampal arjun rampal girlfriend gabriella demetriades
