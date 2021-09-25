NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend in drugs case

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with their Goa counterparts, arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, in a drugs case.

The agency has seized small quantity of charas from him, which was meant for personal consumption. A local court sent him to judicial custody, the agency said on Saturday.

The central anti-narcotics agency’s Mumbai and Goa units are jointly carrying out aggressive operations in Goa for last two days.

“During the drive, the NCB made three NDPS cases, involving different drugs like charas, LSD, MDMA/ecstasy and arrested four peddlers. Agisilaos’s arrest is in connection with one of the three cases. Small quantity of Hashish (charas) has been found from his house in Pernem, north Goa, on Friday. He was produced in a local court that remanded him to 14-days judicial custody,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB Mumbai.

This is the third NDPS case against Agisilaos. Earlier, the South African national was booked in two cases. One case is connected to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ,while another is related to Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, who was arrested last year by NCB in a case involving recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai, Wankhede added.

Rampal was, too, questioned twice in December last year by NCB in a drug-related case that has seen several Bollywood names crop up.