Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family test positive for coronavirus

Actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the latest celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus. The actors took to social media to inform fans about their diagnosis. Neil's family has also tested positive for Covid-19 and they are all in home quarantine.

Arjun wrote in a note that he shared online, "I have tested for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me."

He also urged the people, who came in contact with him, to take necessary precautions and added, "To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!"

Among the first ones to respond was fashion designer Rohit Bal, who wrote, "Get well soon my brother. Loads of love and best wishes." Actor Rahul Dev commented, "Take good care my brother," while photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, "Speedy recovery bro."

Neil wrote in a note that he shared on social media, "Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for you love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!"

Also read: Guneet Monga: I have faced ageism but definitely not gender discrimination

Neil captioned the note as, "Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly." Industry friends Yuvika Choudhury and Sophie Choudhury wished him a speedy recovery. "Get well soon," wrote Yuvika, while Sophie commented, "Sending you all tons of love and wishes for a speedy recovery." Singer Shweta Pandit also responded with, "You all will be fine soon. Wishing a speedy recovery."

Recently, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Sumeet Vyas and others tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were infected with the virus.