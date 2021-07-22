Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was body-shamed: 'Was told my hips are too big, thighs too thick'

Gabriella Demetriades, model and actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, recalled her modelling days and revealed that she had to face body shaming. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked her, "Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?"

Gabriella Demetriades replied, "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."

A fan asked her, "Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?".

Another fan asked her, "Your skin is so perfect, looking so healthy what's your secret?" In her response, she gave a better glimpse of her face and wrote, "I still have some pigmentation from pregnancy but I feel no alcohol, lots of sleep and exercise and a good routine (washing your face, sunscreen, moisturiser when needed and lots of Vitamin C) has really helped me."

Another fan asked her, "Your skin is so perfect, looking so healthy what's your secret?"

Gabriella also spoke about Arjun and their son Arik. A fan asked, "Can I adopt ure son" and she replied with a picture of Arik, "No...I'm kinda obsessed". Another fan posed her the question, "How do you manage giving tim to Arik after having so much busy schedules." She dropped a picture of feeding Arik while clicking his picture and said, "multi tasking".

When a fan asked for her "favorite pic of Arjun and you?" she obliged with a collage featuring the couple. The pictures were seemingly taken over a few years.

Gabriella also spoke about Arjun and their son Arik.

When a fan asked for her "favorite pic of Arjun and you?" she obliged with a collage featuring the couple.

The couple had welcomed son Arik in July 2019. Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April that year.

Recently, Gabriella and Arjun celebrated Arik's second birthday. On Instagram, Arjun had shared several pictures of him, and as well as Gabriella. His daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, from his previous marriage to Mehr Jessia, also featured in the pictures. He had captioned the post, "My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik."

Gabriella also dropped series of pictures with Arjun and Arik and captioned it, "Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up."

Also Read | Varun Sharma recalls his childhood love story that ended with the first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Currently, the family is in Budapest, where Arjun was filming his upcoming movie action-thriller Dhaakad. Earlier this week, he completed shooting for his role and shared it with his fans on Instagram. He had captioned it, "It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special."

Arjun was last seen in Nail Polish. He has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline.