Varun Sharma recalls his childhood love story that ended with the first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Varun Sharma has recalled his childhood love story and revealed why it ended with the first season of popular serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Varun plays a guy in a long-distance relationship in the upcoming show Chutzpah. The SonyLIV show explores new-age, digital relationships. Varun reunites with his Fukrey director Mrighdeep Lamba and co-star Manjot Singh for the show.

Asked if he has been in a long-distance relationship, Varun said, "I have not been in a relationship, firstly, for a very long time. I think it has been a while. But if we are talking about long-distance relationship, I have a funny anecdote to share."

The actor added, "When I was in school, there were no mobile phones, we used to have landlines, do you remember landlines? They had these locks that parents used to put on to ensure the kids do not use it. So there was this girl, I won't say I was dating but we liked each other and wanted to talk all day. We were attracted and the biggest thing we did was to write in each other's slam books."

"My mom used to watch Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. Now this person I used to like, her mom would also watch Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. So, we used to sneak out the telephone at the time of the show to talk for some time. We knew exactly when the next break would come. But then, that season of Kasautii got over and same happened with our relationship," Varun concluded.

Backed by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, Chutzpah has been created and written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Simarpreet Singh has directed the show that also features Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan.