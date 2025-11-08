Arjun Rampal switches to beast mode as ‘angel of death’ in first poster from Dhurandhar; fans love his ‘deadly look’

Since the first look of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was unveiled in July, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film’s trailer. However, before releasing it, the makers treated fans to a new poster featuring Arjun Rampal in a fierce avatar, and fans can’t stop raving about it. Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh's stills from Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh unveils Arjun Rampal's fiery look from Dhurandhar

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the first poster of Arjun Rampal’s character from Dhurandhar. In the poster, Arjun is seen sporting a crew-cut hairstyle and a thick beard. With an intense expression, he dons sunglasses and a leather jacket while smoking a cigar. Sharing the look, Ranveer captioned the post, “The Angel of Death. The countdown begins – 4 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM.”

Fans flooded the comments section, praising Arjun Rampal’s “deadly” look. One user wrote, “Electrifying look. The storm is coming!” Another commented, “When Arjun Rampal plays the villain, it takes two SRKs to defeat him. I wonder how many Ranveer Singhs it’ll take this time.” Some even compared his look to Bobby Deol’s in Animal, with one fan joking, “Why does this look remind me of Bobby Deol?” and another adding, “The Bobby Deol-ification of Arjun!”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar and presented by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar is a B62 Studios production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

There has been speculation that the film draws inspiration from the life of Indian super spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, known for his role in the surgical strikes. However, the makers have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. The first-look video only suggests that the story is inspired by real events. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5.