Bobby Deol shares rare selfie with son Aryaman Deol on his 24th birthday; Sunny Deol, Arjun Rampal wish him too

Actor Bobby Deol shared a rare selfie with son Aryaman Deol as he clocked his 24th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bobby also penned a sweet note for Aryaman. (Also Read | Bobby Deol opens up about Aryaman Deol's Bollywood debut, reveals both his sons will join films in 3-4 years) Bobby Deol shared a post for his son Aryaman Deol on Instagram.

Bobby Deol wishes son Aryaman on birthday with sweet post

In the photo, Bobby and Aryaman smiled as they posed for the camera. Bobby wore a striped vest, a hat and sunglasses in the picture. Aryaman was seen in a black vest, a cap and sunglasses too. Sharing the photo, Bobby wrote, "Hey my Aryaman. Happy Birthday (partying face emoji). Love you most (cherry blossom and red heart emojis)."

Sunny Deol, Arjun Rampal, Twinkle Khanna wish too

Reacting to the post, Sunny Deol wished, "Happy birthday beta." Arjun Rampal said, "Happy birthday, Handsome." Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday." Huma Qureshi posted red heart emojis. Vindu Dara Singh commented, "Happy birthday, handsome!" Bobby got married to Tanya Deol on May 30, 1996. They share two sons--Aryaman and Dharam Deol.

When Bobby talked about Aryaman's Bollywood debut

Bobby, in December 2023, talked to India Today about Aryaman and Dharam's plans to enter films. He wants his elder son to train and work hard on himself before entering the industry. He had said, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry."

The actor had added, "I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with honours. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities."

About Bobby's projects

Bobby was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series featured Bobby, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.

Apart from this, the actor recently made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.