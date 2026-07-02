‘Always took it for granted your one call away’: Arpita Khan pens note for Sohail Khan, cheers for him ahead of Alliance

Dramatic clashes have already erupted in the first few episodes of the new reality show Alliance. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the new reality show opened with 16 contestants entering the house in eight pre-decided pairs, only for those partnerships to be shattered within minutes. Now actor Sohail Khan, brother of Salman Khan, is is set to make his reality show on Alliance. Arpita Khan Sharma has now cheered for Sohail.

What Arpita wrote

Arpita Khan Sharma has cheered for Sohail Khan.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Arpita wrote, “Always took it for granted your one call away and then got lazy to make that calling only to realise I want to talk to you about so many things and for the past few days I haven't been able to call you miss you so much. Can't wait to watch you on the show. Shine on bhai we love you.”

Meanwhile, Sohail spoke to HT ahead of his debut on Alliance. Having watched his brother, Salman, host a reality show for years, Sohail says he never saw himself entering the same until now because the format demanded something different. “I’ve seen what it takes, the energy, the drama, the emotional toll. And I always thought, ‘That’s his space, not mine’,” he says, adding, “Salman’s show is about personalities, conflicts and emotions. But this one is fundamentally different. It’s a game of the mind. Strategy. Outwitting people without them knowing they’ve been outwitted. That challenge appealed to me in a way nothing else has.”

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Arpita via Instagram Stories.

About Sohail Khan

{{^usCountry}} Sohail Khan is an actor, filmmaker, producer and television personality who has been part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. The younger brother of Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Sohail made his directorial debut with Auzaar (1997) before directing popular films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999). As an actor, he has also appeared in several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Fight Club, Heroes and Tubelight. About Alliance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sohail Khan is an actor, filmmaker, producer and television personality who has been part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. The younger brother of Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Sohail made his directorial debut with Auzaar (1997) before directing popular films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999). As an actor, he has also appeared in several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Fight Club, Heroes and Tubelight. About Alliance {{/usCountry}}

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Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition where loyalties shift overnight and alliances are constantly tested. Following the first reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Riva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar became the Legends. New episodes stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.