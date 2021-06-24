Arshad Warsi: I hope people accept that Covid-19 is here to stay

The second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis will eventually ebb, but its memories will continue to stay on, reminding people of the feeling of helplessness. And actor Arshad Warsi feels it is crucial for people to always remember not to take the virus as a joke.

“I am so hurt and sad with how things turned out to be. How difficult it is and how dangerous it is. And how many people were facing trouble. That just breaks my heart,” Warsi confesses.

He continues, “It’s a very sad time. I can just hope we do the simple thing we need to do. It pains me when I see people not doing it. I hope people learn and get a little serious about it, and understand that it’s not a joke or is not a passing phase. It is here to stay and stay here for a long time”.

As far as he is concerned, the actor has been spending his time in the lockdown with his kids, who he says, are growing at a “lightening speed”.

“I usually spend a lot of time at home, and don’t work a lot. I like to take breaks. So, now, I am spending time at home with my kids. They are teenagers, and they already have their own life. Due to the lockdown, and it is not nice to say, they are at home, and I get to spend more time with them, and I got to know them even better,” admits the 53-year-old, who wrapped up Bachchan Pandey just before the second wave hit us.

Now, after living through the pandemic, and working through the crisis, Warsi has understood one thing, and that is the value of health. “In fact, we took a lot of things for granted, now value it,” he says, adding, “Somewhere down the line, the world will change. People, who are conscious, will make a conscious decision to change things”.