Arshad Warsi is ‘self-censoring’ jokes after being trolled by Prabhas fans over ‘joker’ comment: ‘We need to lighten up’

Who can forget when a throwaway comment Arshad Warsi made on Prabhas’ role in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD turned into a controversy in 2024? Two years later, the Bollywood actor says that he ‘only jokes’ with his friends now, after getting brutally trolled by Prabhas’ fans. He did, however, also add that ‘people need to lighten up’ while talking about it.

Arshad Warsi post getting trolled by Prabhas fans

Arshad Warsi had stated that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD in a 2024 interview.

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In an interview with News18, Arshad says he’s a ‘big believer in self-censorship’ now, post-controversy. He also said, “I only joke with my friends. To be honest, I don’t joke with anybody else. If I’ve to crack a joke, I do it with the people I’m familiar with and those who are my friends because I know what to say and how much I can say. If I don’t know someone, I won’t say anything in front of them because I won’t have an idea about them. It’s as simple as that.”

The actor was also quick to add that people should learn to take jokes, stating that ‘we all need to lighten up’. However, there are some things that are not his cup of tea. “You have to practise it. I, personally, am not a big fan of Pakistani humour, purely because it’s derogatory. Pakistani humour is a bit insulting all the time – calling names and all that. A lot of people like it but I personally don’t. I’m not a big fan of sexual comedies either and that’s my choice. People do like it. Each one has their choice but that’s the censorship I practice,” said Arshad.

What is the ‘joker’ controversy about?

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024, while talking to Samdish Bhatia, Arshad spoke about Kalki 2898 AD and said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, while talking to Samdish Bhatia, Arshad spoke about Kalki 2898 AD and said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).” {{/usCountry}}

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Arshad was trolled brutally by Prabhas fans after this, and even Telugu actor Nani slammed him while promoting Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and said, “The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.” He later expressed regret to Mid-Day about saying this, stating that his reaction was ‘blown out of proportion’.

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When the controversy broke, Nag wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Arshad saab (sir) should have chosen his words better… but it's ok… sending Buji toys for his kids… I will work hard so tweets… that Prabhas was the best ever in K2 (flexed biceps emoji),” while responding to a fan.

Arshad will soon star in Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5 and King. He was most recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle. Prabhas, who last starred in The Raja Saab, has Fauzi, Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD lined up.