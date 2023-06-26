Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 may not happen: 'Rajkumar Hirani won't start till he's 100-200 percent sure of script'

Arshad Warsi, who is currently basking in the release of his show Asur 2, has reacted to the speculation whether there will be another Munna Bhai film. The actor played the role of Circuit in the Munna Bhai films. In a new interview, the actor said that Munna Bhai may not happen. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite on screen in new film; fans wonder if it is Munna Bhai 3)

About Munna Bhai films

Arshad Warsi as Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

The Munna Bhai series is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and stars Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as Circuit. After the success of the first two films, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), a third film titled Munna Bhai Chale America was in the works but the project was cancelled altogether after Sanjay Dutt's conviction and imprisonment.

Arshad on third Munna Bhai film

Now, in a new interview with India Today, when Arshad Warsi was asked about the third Munna Bhai film, he said, "Munna Bhai [3] may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.”

Why third film is not happening

Further explaining the reason why a third film may not see the light of day, the Ishqiya actor added, "The thing is, Raju [Hirani] is insanely a perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say ‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’ (I am doing it…let the script get fixed, I don't like this, I don't like that). Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

Arshad and Sanjay, however, will be reuniting for a new film. The first look of the yet untitled film was shared in January where both Sanjay and Arshad were seen behind bars wearing the uniform of jail inmates. The film is all set to be released in 2023. It has been directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and is produced by Sanjay Dutt.

