Aruna Irani says wives shouldn't blame the ‘other woman’ for ‘breaking homes’, gives Hema Malini's example

Aruna Irani has spoken about her marriage and the society's double standards when it comes to extra-marital affairs. In a new interview, Aruna spoke at length about marrying a married man and why it has not been easy on her either. (Also Read: Aruna Irani talks about husband Kuku Kohli after his first wife's death: 'He didn't tell me that he was married')

On Smita Prakash's podcast for ANI, Aruna said that first wives often blame the women their husbands have affairs with or marry. However, it is the husband who made a solemn promise to be faithful and he should be the one to get pulled up when he breaks that promise.

“You see, these wives, they always blame the ‘other woman’. But think! See, I am not responsible to keep you happy. Your husband is responsible. Hold him (accountable) first. Ask him, ‘Why did you do this?’ Tell them no? I did not have an affair with the intention to break a home. Like Hema Malini, if she married Dharmendra, she didn't want to break any family. Marriage has no security, only love has security. It's just a paper so you can boldly say that yes, he is my husband, she is my wife. Otherwise it has no value. Where love ends, marriage ends,” she said.

Actor-politician Hema Malini is Dharmendra's second wife. He was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her when he married Hema. The couple had two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

She added, “See it is not easy for a person to get married to a married man. For instance if something happens to my child at midnight, I can't call my husband. That's why I never wanted a child. I knew I would never give that sorrow to my child.”

Aruna Irani is married to filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Last year in an interview she said that she did not know Kuku was already married and had kids when she first met him. Aruna and Kuku got married in 1990 when she was 40.

Speaking to The Times of India, Aruna said in an interview, “We met each other during one of the films that we worked on together. During that film, he used to make all the other actors wait till Dharmendra ji arrived on sets to start the shoot. And I used to get very angry at him as I was too working on some other films at that time. So we started with a love and hate relationship. I used to get very upset with him and he used to console me. Uss chakkar mein kaise lafda ho gaya samajh nahi aya (Don't know how we fell for each other due to that).”

