Aruna Irani talks about husband Kuku Kohli after his first wife's death: 'He didn't tell me that he was married'

Veteran actor Aruna Irani has spoken about her husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Aruna said that she did not know Kuku was already married and had kids when she first met him.

Aruna and Kuku got married in 1990 when she was 40. She says that their relationship kicked off with a lot of fights on the sets of their movie but blossomed into a romance soon.

Speaking to The Times of India, Aruna said in an interview, “We met each other during one of the films that we worked on together. During that film, he used to make all the other actors wait till Dharmendra ji arrived on sets to start the shoot. And I used to get very angry at him as I was too working on some other films at that time. So we started with a love and hate relationship. I used to get very upset with him and he used to console me. Uss chakkar mein kaise lafda ho gaya samajh nahi aya (Don't know how we fell for each other due to that).”

She added that she didn't like to speak about him as his first wife would have been upset. “He even didn't tell me that he was married when we met and that's how I fell in love with him. So it didn't look good to speak about our relationship as he was married already with a wife and daughters. Now I am talking about it because his first wife passed away a few months back,” she said.

In an earlier interview to Filmfare, Aruna spoke about Kuku and how she made peace with him not divorcing his first wife despite marrying Aruna. She also decided never to have any kids. “When I see my nephews and nieces today, I’m glad I have no children. If a visitor comes to the house and my child didn’t greet them or kept lolling on the sofa, as today’s children do, I would be upset. Their attitude is, ‘So what?’ God is great. A dear friend Dr Ajay Kothari made me see reason and helped me make up my mind. He said, ‘It’s fine that you got married, you need companionship but the generation gap between a child and you would be too much to handle’. I believe he was right. My child and I would have suffocated each other," she had said.

