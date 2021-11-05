Aryan Khan arrives at NCB office to mark attendance, paparazzi try to get his attention. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Friday afternoon to mark his attendance. As per the conditions of his bail, he must appear before the agency every Friday.

News agency ANI shared a picture of Aryan and tweeted, “Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency, as per one of the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.”

Videos being shared online showed Aryan walking into the NCB office without stopping for reporters and paparazzi, who were calling out his name.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. While no drugs were recovered from him, he was accused of having links to an international drug ring, on the basis of his WhatsApp chats. He was sent to the Arthur Road jail on October 8. After spending more than three weeks in jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month.

The court’s bail order has 14 conditions, including surrendering of passport, no influencing of witnesses or contacting co-accused and appearing before the NCB every week.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have not yet commented on the case. However, Aryan’s younger sister Suhana Khan shared an Instagram post hours after he was granted bail. She shared a collage of their childhood photos and wrote, “I love you.”

Juhi Chawla signed Aryan’s bail bond of ₹1 lakh as a surety. According to ANI, she told reporters, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody.” She added, “Ab bachcha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now).”