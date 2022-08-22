Aryan Khan breaks Insta hiatus, posts pics with Suhana Khan, AbRam; Shah Rukh Khan asks 'why I don’t have these pics'

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan shared his first post on Instagram in over a year as he shared a couple of pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan. On Monday, the 24-year-old took to Instagram and shared two pictures with the other two, drawing a reaction from Shah Rukh himself, as well as several fans. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri pose with Aryan and AbRam as they hoist tricolour at home

The post contained two pictures. The first had the three Khan siblings hugging each other with Aryan and Suhana Khan looking at the camera while AbRam looked down at the floor. Both AbRam and Suhana flashed smiles. The second picture was a close up of Aryan and AbRam as they looked at the camera. “Hat-trick,” Aryan captioned it simply.

Suhana shared the picture on Instagram Stories, adding a heart emoji along with it. Several fans and celebs also reacted but it was dad Shah Rukh Khan, whose comment got the most likes. “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW,” the actor wrote. One fan wrote, “The resemblance though,” remarking at how similar the three look.

Aryan has had a tumultuous time since his last post on Instagram, which was shared in August last year. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in September in a drugs case. He spent three weeks in custody before being granted bail by a Mumbai court. Earlier this year, the NCB gave him a clean chit in the case after he was not named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case.

Aryan’s case had generated quite a lot of headlines nationally with politicians and Bollywood stars getting involved. Many supported Aryan after reports emerged that no narcotic substance was found on him. Till date, Aryan, Shah Rukh, or anyone else from the Khan family hasn’t commented about the case in public, maintaining a stoic silence.

