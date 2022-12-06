Aryan Khan confirms Bollywood debut with dad Shah Rukh Khan's production, Gauri Khan reacts 'can't wait...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan on Tuesday announced about his much speculated Bollywood debut. He confirmed he will be donning the writer's hat, unlike his sister Suhana Khan who is foraying into acting in films. He posted a glimpse of his first film script, which is backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Also read: Suhana Khan shares cutest pic of Aryan Khan and their pet as they chill at home

“Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” Aryan wrote without giving any hint about the film genre, title, or even anyone else who might be involved in the making.

Reacting to the announcement post, Gauri Khan commented, “Can’t wait to watch.” “Wooooo,” cheered Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor who is friends with the Khan family. Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana added, “Congratulations !!!!! Lots of love.”

Aryan Khan was previously rumoured to be working as a film writer for his debut web series. However, there was no solid evidence to back up the claims. He is actively involved in Shah Rukh Khan's various business projects, and even attended the International League T20 trophy launch in Dubai with Suhana Khan earlier this year.

Besides this, he is now seen attending parties and get-togethers in Mumbai with his close friends, which often include Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya, and Suhana. Otherwise, the 25-year-old maintains a low-key profile in real-time as well as on social media.

Aryan Khan who has always been a private person, came in news last year after a Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on a ship, which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Aryan was arrested along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case. He was later released and given a clean chit in the matter.

