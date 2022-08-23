Aryan Khan pokes fun at himself as he replies to dad Shah Rukh Khan's question on his pics: 'In a few years...'

Shah Rukh Khan is feeling left out as his eldest son Aryan Khan shared cute photos with his siblings on Monday. Shah Rukh left a comment on Aryan's post and the latter has now replied. (Also read: Aryan Khan had said ‘you have ruined my reputation')

On Aryan's photo with AbRam and Suhana, Shah Rukh asked why he wasn't ever sent those photos. “Why don't I have these picture? Give them to me now," the actor wrote with a bunch of exclamation marks. Aryan replied to him, “I'll send them to you the next time I post. So probably in a few years.”

Aryan's last post before this one was almost a year ago. Aryan likes to keep things low-key on social media, rarely sharing any pictures or videos. The activity lessened further when he was embroiled in the drugs-on-cruise case last year.

Aryan's photo with AbRam and Suhana has more than half a million Instagram ‘likes’ already. Celebrities like Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart emojis on the post. Interior designer Sussanne Khan wrote, “Lots of love to all of you.” Suhana 'thanked' Aryan from cropping her out of the second picture but also wrote ‘Love you.’

Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months ago, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the drug bust case on May 27, which excluded the name of five others including Aryan, who were earlier arrested in the case. They did not file any complaint against Aryan and five others in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case due to a lack of ‘sufficient’ evidence.

Suhana is set to make her acting debut with Netflix's film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics.

