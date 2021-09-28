Aryan Khan holds baby brother AbRam in his lap in Gauri Khan's new post, Farah Khan tells her 'well done'

Film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan has shared a new picture of her sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. In the photo, AbRam is sitting in Aryan's lap as they play together on a tablet.

Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, “Boys night out.” Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar left heart emojis on the picture. Farah Khan commented, “Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri.”

Fans, however, sorely missed the boys' father, actor Shah Rukh Khan. “Where is SRK," asked a fan. Another person commented that he might be shooting for a movie. Others called them ‘so cute’ and ‘perfect’.

Aryan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri while AbRam is the youngest. They also have a daughter, Suhana Khan. Aryan recently graduated from the University of Southern California where he was pursuing a course in film studies. Suhana is also studying films at the New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Shah Rukh had previously said that Aryan has no interest in becoming an actor. However, he wants to be a filmmaker. Shah Rukh talked about Aryan on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” the actor said.

“He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest, he said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing?' So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’,” Shah Rukh added.

Aryan made a cameo appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a child and later dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King as Simmba while Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa.