Aryan Khan looks intense as he directs dad Shah Rukh Khan's ad, Suhana Khan shares pic

Suhana Khan has shared a glimpse of how her brother Aryan Khan was the man behind the camera as he directed his debut commercial featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan has directed the commercial for D'yavol X, touted as a 'limited release luxury streetwear'. In the picture shared by Suhana, Aryan is seen in a blue shirt, closely watching the monitor on the sets. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for Aryan Khan as son launches new clothing brand. Watch

The ad teaser shows a paintbrush falling on the floor and presumably, Shah Rukh picking it up, although the camera's angle changes before the face is revealed. Towards the end, SRK's face appears for a split second. The teaser was originally shared by Aryan on Monday. Sharing it on Instagram, he had written, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours...Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content." Suhana had reacted to it with heart emoticons while Gauri Khan had shared it on her Instagram Stories.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed writing his first project which will also mark his directorial debut. In 2019, Shah Rukh had talked about Aryan's career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. He said that though Aryan is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor. "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

Meanwhile, Suhana is gearing up for her film debut. She will be seen as one of the lead actors in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. It is set in 1960s and also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

(With ANI inputs)

