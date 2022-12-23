Mira Rajput stuns in black and white at birthday bash; Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha also attend. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities and others related to the industry attended the birthday bash of stylist Mohit Rai in Mumbai on Thursday. Among them were Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and Zaheer Iqbal. They all were in black as per the theme of the party. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says 'no early mornings' as Aryan Khan expects him to pay surprise visits on sets, reacts to his request

Disha Patani arrived at the party with friend and gym trainer Aleksandar Alex. She was in a short black dress with fur details. Sonakshi and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, were also spotted at the bash. She was in a short black dress paired with a shrug while he was in a black translucent shirt and pants. Sonakshi's Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi too was in a knee-length black dress paired with boots. Zaheer also starred in the film.

Mouni Roy, Anshula Kapoor, Disha Patani with Aleksandar Alex, Aditya Seal with Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at Mohit Rai's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry and Mira Rajput at Mohit Rai's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy was also in a short one-shoulder dress in black and arrived with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni is currently riding high on the success of Brahmastra. She played the role of the lead antagonist in the film which turned out to be highest grossing Bollywood film this year. Anshula Kapoor, sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, attended the party as well. She was in a shirt and long skirt. Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, walked in as well and looked stunning in a long black and white silk dress. Sophie Choudry was also spotted in a black outfit.

Sisters Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan were also at the party. Akansha is known for her debut film Guilty and was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Monica O My Darling. She was in a see-through black top and pants. Anushka arrived with husband and actor Aditya Seal and was in a short black dress.

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at Mohit Rai's birthday bash. He was seen in a white tee and black denims paired with a black jacket. He is all set to make his debut as a writer-director with a web show.

