Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aryan Khan not allowed to talk to Arbaaz Merchant, Aslam Merchant says 'They will stay away from each other'
bollywood

Aryan Khan not allowed to talk to Arbaaz Merchant, Aslam Merchant says 'They will stay away from each other'

Aryan Khan was released on bail last week in connection with the cruise drugs case. The 23-year-old was under judicial custody for close to a month in October. 
Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant got bail last week. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:11 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were released on bail last week after spending close to a month in judicial custody. However, they have been asked not to communicate with each other as per their bail conditions. Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant has said that while it is ‘tough’ for his son, he doesn't want to get himself or Aryan into any trouble. 

Shah Rukh Khan's older son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at an alleged rave party at a Goa-bound cruise in October. Arbaaz Merchant was present as well. The duo was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, on October 8 and granted bail last month. 

Speaking with a leading daily, Arbaaz's father Aslam said that as per the bail terms, the duo has been asked not to contact each other after their release. “It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system. He said, ‘Who wants to go back to hell? I will follow the court conditions religiously’. He is best friends with Aryan and will never do anything that will get him or Aryan into any kind of trouble. So they will stay away from each other,” he said. 

RELATED STORIES

Besides the condition of not contacting his co-accused, Aryan's bail conditions also include not indulging in activities similar to what he's been charged with, not issuing any statement regarding the proceedings, surrendering his passport, not leaving the country without prior permission of the Special NDPS court, to name a few. 

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan said 'I bring a lot of unwanted nuisance into my family’s life', praised Gauri Khan's 'tough job'

Aryan was seen leaving the jail premises on Saturday morning. Fans thronged to Mannat, Aryan and Shah Rukh's residence in Mumbai, to welcome him with a grand celebration. Fans burst crackers while cheering for Shah Rukh as Aryan returned home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan aryan khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on gender disparity: I have a big problem with this, it must be addressed

5

Shilpa spotted with son Viaan, Abhay poses with nephew Karan. See pics

Sunny's kids greet paparazzi with 'namaste'; fan say 'She's raised them so well'

When teenage Esha said Dharmendra didn’t like her wearing sleeveless tops
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP